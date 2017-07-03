Twilight Ticket initiative launched for Senior Open Championship
Story published at 18:14, Monday, July 3rd, 2017
An exciting new ticket initiative, which will offer golf fans a ‘late pass’ into the first two days of the Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex, has been introduced for the first time at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.
After 3pm on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, spectators will be able to buy a Twilight Ticket (priced just £13.50 in advance or £15 on the gate) to watch the legends of the game in action as the sun goes down over the spectacular Welsh links.
The initiative, which follows The R&A’s successful policy of introducing a Twilight Ticket for The Open at Royal Troon last year, creates a wonderful opportunity for anyone finishing work early, or simply unable to get to Royal Porthcawl earlier in the day, to experience the thrill of world class senior golf.
With play expected to continue until around 8.30pm, the Twilight Ticket affords an attractively-priced option to watch the early rounds of the Senior Open Championship, which concludes over the weekend of July 29 and 30.
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, on behalf of the Senior Open Championship, said: We are pleased to introduce Twilight Tickets at the Senior Open and to offer people another attractive option for attending the championship. Twilight Tickets have proved extremely popular at The Open and we know that fans can enjoy several hours of outstanding golf at this time of day. It promises to be another tremendous week at Royal Porthcawl and we look forward to seeing the world’s top senior players in action.”
The new twilight ticket arrangements follow the decision to make the Championship more affordable to the younger age-group, with the introduction of a Youth ticket priced at just £16 for those aged between 17 and 24.
Entry is free of charge for the Under-16s, accompanied by an adult, while parking close to the Royal Porthcawl course is also free.
An all-star line-up of Senior golfing legends will assemble at Royal Porthcawl, including Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly, Ian Woosnam, Colin Montgomerie and a host of Major Champions from all over the globe.
Tickets are on sale now and hospitality packages are also available. For all tickets and more information, visit www.senioropenchampionship.com or call +44 (0) 800 023 2557.
