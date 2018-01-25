Tony Jacklin to host Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship

Tony comes back to Nailcote Hall to host the prestigious Par 3 event for the eleventh time, with the 2018 edition set to take place between 7th – 10th August.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to host another year of the British Par 3, I’m looking forward to returning to Nailcote Hall this August and to see some old friends.”

The 73-year-old’s decorated career saw him win the Open Championship in 1969 and US Open in 1970, as well as becoming Europe’s most decorated Ryder Cup captain of all-time. As well as Tony returning, the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is delighted to reveal that ex-England and Nottinghamshire cricketer, James Taylor will also be heading back to Nailcote Hall for the 2018 edition.

James made his debut at the 2017 event, which saw him place third in the first Celeb-Am of the week, scoring 31 points in tricky conditions on the Cromwell Course behind Harry Potter actor James Phelps, and Scottish rugby star, Max Evans. The former batsman was capped seven times by England at Test level and also featured in 27 one-day internationals before his early retirement in April 2016.

Since then, Taylor has been a radio summariser on the BBC’s ‘Test Match Special’, and has worked with Northamptonshire CC in a coaching role, while taking up golf. He also undertakes charity work with schools across the country through the Chance to Shine initiative. Event organisers, leading brand agency Champions (UK) plc., are running the event for the 12th consecutive year, and Managing Director Matthew Hayes is delighted to see both return: “It’s great to have Tony Jacklin CBE return to the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship for his eleventh year as tournament host.

“Tony had a big part to play in making the Ryder Cup the fiercely contested competition it is today, so it is fantastic to see him back at Nailcote Hall.

“We’ll also be interested to see how James gets on, after a good first try at the Cromwell Course at last year’s Par 3.”

Headline sponsors Farmfoods have donated €150,000 to this year’s prize fund for the pro competition with €50,000 heading to the winning professional. With players coming from all over the world to compete at the Championship it has quickly become one of the most sought-after prizes in the UK.

Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship http://britishpar3.com/