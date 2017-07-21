Titleist Remains #1 Ball At Golf’s Oldest Major Championship

Although speculation is building about who will clinch the 146th Open Championship title, there is no doubt over which golf ball will be most trusted in the race for the much-coveted Claret Jug. Remaining #1 since records began at golf’s oldest Major, more of the world’s best golfers continue to choose the performance excellence of Titleist golf balls at The Open than any other brand.

With the Royal Birkdale layout placing a premium on precision off the tee, control in the wind and consistency around the greens, it is not surprising that Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x remain the overwhelming ball of choice.

Of the 156-strong field, 103 players (66%) will rely upon the #1 ball in golf, compared to 13% for the nearest competitor. This mirrors the impressive counts seen every week across worldwide professional tours. Since the beginning of the 2017 season, Titleist has continued to lead the way with 15,081 players placing their trust in the feel and consistency of a Titleist golf ball, more than 7 times the nearest competitor with 2,064.

Titleist golf balls have also been trusted to more victories than any other brand, amassing 111 wins worldwide, including at the recent U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open Championships.

This #1 position is replicated across all levels of the game, from leading amateurs to club professionals. Recent success came at the British Amateur Championship where the brand emerged #1 choice of golf ball with 78% of players choosing to tee up a Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x, compared to just 15% for the nearest competitor.

There was further success claimed at the PGA Professionals Championship where 79% of players relied upon the performance excellence of the #1 ball in golf, over eight times more than the nearest competitor.

“After a sensational Major sweep in 2016, where Titleist was named #1 ball of choice at all four events, 2017 is proving to be just as successful,” said Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager. “It is fantastic to see more and more of the world’s best players switching to Titleist and relying upon the control and consistency offered by the Pro V1 family.

“Winning this week’s Major count, Titleist has once again emphasised its status as the most trusted ball in golf, with more of the best golfers in the world teeing up a Titleist at the 2017 Open Championship than any other brand.”

