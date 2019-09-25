Tickets now on sale for 2020 BMW PGA Championship

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 BMW PGA Championship following the success of this year’s Rolex Series event which was won by Englishman Danny Willett on Sunday.

More than 109,000 fans flocked to Wentworth Club last week to see one of the strongest fields in the tournament’s prestigious history, along with an equally impressive line-up of entertainment off the course, led by headline acts Rudimental and Anne-Marie.

Next year’s tournament takes place from September 10-13 and will be preceded by the traditional Celebrity Pro-Am featuring stars from sport and entertainment on Wednesday September 9. Tickets can be purchased here now with special early bird offers available. You can also register for hospitality packages here.

Willett’s three shot victory on Sunday, following an absorbing battle with Spaniard Jon Rahm, heralded the start of the qualification campaign for Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup team and next year’s BMW PGA Championship will also have added significance as the final counting event, taking place just two weeks before the contest itself at Whistling Straits.

Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director of the BMW PGA Championship, said: “This year’s BMW PGA Championship was undoubtedly a huge success as it moved from May to September for the first time.

“We had fantastic crowds once again, top class entertainment in the Championship Village including Rudimental and Anne-Marie and, of course, world class golf which culminated with Danny Willett’s terrific victory on Sunday. The tournament had a real festival atmosphere and I would encourage fans to book their tickets now to ensure they can enjoy more of the same next September.”

Willett’s first victory on home soil in this year’s BMW PGA Championship was his second Rolex Series victory following last November’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai and his second European Tour title since winning his maiden Major Championship at the 2016 Masters Tournament.

He held off a world class field, with three-time Rolex Series winner Rahm finishing runner up on his debut and American duo Patrick Reed and Billy Horschel sharing fourth place in their first appearance at Wentworth. Olympic Champion and Major winner Justin Rose finished eight, while World Number Two Rory McIlroy ended the week in a share of ninth position.

European Tour www.europeantour.com

photo credit Getty Images