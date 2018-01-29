Tickets for 2018 GolfSixes now available

Early bird tickets for the second edition of GolfSixes, the European Tour’s innovative shorter format, are on sale now with prices starting at just £6 for adults and £3 for children. The advance ticket period ends on February 6, so get tickets here now, while limited number of free tickets are also available to MyEuropeanTour.com members – here .

Taking place once again at Centurion Club in St Albans, to the north west of London, from May 5-6, there will be an array of entertainment for spectators to enjoy outside the ropes in the centrally-located fan zone in addition to watching world-class golf played over six themed holes.

For the second year running, a family of four can enjoy a day out at the Hertfordshire venue for under £20, with children’s tickets (10 to 17 years old) available for £3 and free entry for under 10s.

Sixteeen two-player teams representing countries will once again compete for a prize fund of €1 million, as they bid to follow in the footsteps of inaugural winners Lucas Bjerregaard and Thorbjørn Olesen. Representing Team Denmark, the pair defeated Team Australia in a thrilling finale over the unique six-hole layout.

Once again there will be amphitheatre-style stands around tees and greens, music and pyrotechnics on the first tee and player engagement across the course, bringing fans closer to the action.

Nathan Homer, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer of the European Tour, said: “GolfSixes offers a fantastic opportunity for families to watch world-class golf in a unique setting at the Centurion Club.

“Combining team golf, pitching nation against nation, with the intensity of a shorter format, we are delighted with the success of last year’s event. Innovation is at the heart of what we do, and we plan on bringing more fan engagement and new concepts to this year’s GolfSixes.

“Nearly 20 per cent of all attendees in 2017 had never been to a European Tour event before, and we hope that GolfSixes will go some way in attracting new fans of all ages to the sport. Taking place over six holes, in such close proximity to our fan zone, ensures there will be entertainment throughout the weekend.”

On Saturday May 5, the teams will be split into four groups of four teams, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stages. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, 3rd/4th place play-off match and the final will all be contested on Sunday May 6.

Three points will be given for winning a match, with one point given for a draw. The matches themselves will be played in a greensomes match play format.*

Both days’ play will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, around the globe on the Tour’s world feed network and on Facebook Live.

Advance ticket sales end on February 6.

* Format Summary

Greensomes:

Both players in each team hit tee shots on each hole. The best tee shot is selected and then the team alternate play of all subsequent shots required to complete the hole.

Group Stages:

Matches will be played over all six holes with 1 point awarded for each hole won. The winner of each match will be the player with most points at the end of six holes.

For the group table: Win = 3 points, Draw = 1 point, Loss = 0 points

Total ‘Holes Won’ differential within the group for each team will be used to settle any ties within the group

If this method does not resolve the tie then it will be the result of the match between the tied countries

If this still does not resolve the tie then the result will be decided by a play off on a special hole

European Tour www.europeantour.com