The PGA’s oldest competition backed by Birdietime

Birdietime has strengthened its new relationship with The PGA by becoming the support sponsor of its longest running national tournament, the PGA Assistants’ Championship.

The agreement follows the Finland-based company being made a PGA Partner and Mikko Back, founder and chief golf officer of Birdietime, said: “We wanted to get involved not just because it’s a tournament rich in history, but also because Assistants are the ones who will play a crucial role in how golf will evolve over the coming years.

“We look forward to having fruitful discussions with participants on how we can make the daily life of a PGA Professional easier with our tools, and to help them focus on what they love the most – the game of golf.”

Tristan Crew, PGA executive director, Member services, added: “We’re delighted Birdietime has followed up becoming a PGA Partner by agreeing to be the support sponsor of our longest running tournament.

“The PGA Assistants’ Championship is contested by people embarking on their careers as PGA Members so the link with an organisation that can help them as their roles in the golf industry progress is extremely appropriate.”

Restricted to players during their three years of PGA training, past winners include two-time major winner and former Ryder Cup captain, Tony Jacklin, and three-time Ryder Cup captain and Open Championship runner-up, Dai Rees.

This year’s 54-hole final in July will be staged for the first time at Farleigh Golf Club, Surrey, with players competing for a prize fund of £32,500.

The winner will qualify for the end of season PGA Play-offs in Turkey and be rewarded with an expenses-paid trip to the Australia PGA Futures Championship in October, where 2017 winner Matthew Fieldsend finished third.

Entries for the PGA Assistants’ Championship supported by Birdietime close on April 10.

Birdietime www.birdietime.com

PGA News www.pga.info