The Open Launches Partnership with Amazon Tickets

The R&A and Amazon Tickets have announced a new commercial partnership which will make official tickets and hospitality packages for The 147th Open at Carnoustie available for sale on Amazon Tickets in the UK as well as from TheOpen.com

The Open will become one of Amazon’s first ticketing partnerships in sport and its launch coincides with the busy festive season when millions of shoppers are expected to visit the online retailer’s website.

Fans of golf’s original championship will also be able to visit Amazon Tickets from today to book their place at the renowned Angus links ahead of The Open’s return to Carnoustie from 15-22 July 2018.

A range of official ticket options will be available, including weekly and daily tickets, as well as a new weekend bundle which will enable fans to enjoy the final two days of The Open.

Official hospitality packages for The Open offer exclusive access to the Champions Club and the Claret Jug Pavilion where spectators can soak up all the atmosphere at one of the great celebrations of golf and indulge in some of the finest Scottish hospitality.

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said, “The Open is one of the world’s most prominent sporting events and we are excited by the prospect of partnering with a leading global retailer to offer a range of tickets and hospitality packages to fans of the Championship via the Amazon Tickets platform.”

Amazon Tickets was launched in the UK in 2015 and offers event-goers quick and easy booking, low and all-inclusive pricing and a trusted customer experience when booking tickets to the most popular and in demand music, theatre, comedy and live events across the UK.

Visit Amazon Tickets here to purchase official tickets and hospitality packages for The 147th Open. The Open will be played at Carnoustie 15-22 July 2018 www.theopen.com

