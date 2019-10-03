Strong field assembles at Forest of Arden for Farmfoods European Senior Masters

The Farmfoods European Senior Masters, which tees off at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club today (October 3) and concludes on Sunday, October 6, features one of the strongest fields of the 2019 Staysure Tour’s season.

Defending champion Santiago Luna returns to defend the title he won at the Forest of Arden last year, but he will face some stiff competition from some true legends of the game, whose CVs include Major Championship wins, multiple Ryder Cup caps and dozens of European Tour and Senior Tour titles.

Ian Woosnam, Paul Lawrie, Paul McGinley, Phillip Price, Paul Broadhurst, Barry Lane, Jarmo Sandelin, Thomas Levet, Costantino Rocca, Joakim Haeggman, David Gilford, Des Smyth, Philip Walton, Steven Richardson, Peter Fowler and event host Peter Baker will be among the stars on show.

The Staysure Tour’s 2017 Order of Merit winner Clark Dennis will also be in attendance looking to add to his five wins on the Tour. The American has taken the Tour by storm since joining two years ago, and his most recent victory came at the WINSTONgolf Senior Open in June.

Frenchman Jean-François Remésy, victorious at the inaugural Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship at Trevose earlier this summer, will be hoping to follow it up with victory this weekend too.

The Farmfoods European Senior Masters is organised by leading East Midlands-based brand agency Champions (UK) plc, whose Director of Sport, Tim Munton, said: “The field at this year’s event is incredibly impressive, with some of the sport’s greatest names in action. Everything is set up to be our best tournament yet and you can be sure that it is going to be fiercely competitive out there on the course.”

This week’s event is not only the final English event of the year, but also the final European event. After visiting eight different European countries in 2019, the Farmfoods European Senior Masters brings the continent’s stretch to a close before the end of season Indian Ocean swing in December. Members will travel to the Seychelles and Mauritius for the MCB Tour Championship to finish the season.