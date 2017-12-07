Staysure To Become First Title Sponsor of The European Senior Tour

Staysure, the UK’s leading travel insurance provider and specialist in the over 50s market, is to become the first ever title sponsor of the European Senior Tour in a landmark partnership.

Renamed the ‘Staysure Tour’, the deal includes the incorporation of a new headline event, The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, which aims to attract a stellar field and will offer a prize fund of £400,000.

The ten-year agreement will lead to a rebranding of the European Senior Tour including all physical and media assets. It marks yet another chapter in the continued rise of the senior game in Europe, which has developed from just one significant over 50s event in 1987 to a full, international schedule of 19 tournaments next year.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of The European Tour, said: “This is a landmark moment for the European Senior Tour and we are delighted to welcome Staysure on board as title sponsor. Today’s announcement is testament to the strength and popularity of the senior game in Europe. Its success is evident through its continued expansion internationally as well as the calibre of player it now attracts.”

The deal also includes the launch of a new Staysure membership programme offering over 50s discounts and benefits on a range of travel insurance and golf insurance packages. Members will also receive access to tickets at Staysure Tour tournaments, Pro-Am playing places, signed merchandise, and discounts to other European Tour events.

Ryan Howsam, founder and Chairman of Staysure, said: “We’re delighted to have signed this landmark deal with the European Tour to create the Staysure Tour. Many Staysure customers share our love of golf and this is the perfect opportunity for us to engage them on a new level.

“With over 500,000 over 50s travelling abroad to play golf each year, the partnership strikes the perfect chord for our customers and tops off a successful year for Staysure.”

A total of four new tournaments will be added to the Staysure Tour roster next year, in addition to its new headline event: The Russian Open Golf Championship; The Shipco Masters in Denmark; and the Costa Blanca Senior Golf Masters, held in Spain.

David MacLaren, Head of the European Senior Tour, added: “Having Staysure on board as title sponsor highlights the progress we’re making in our commitment to revitalising the Senior Tour. We’re looking forward to working together with the Staysure team to deliver an exciting, interactive and competitive Senior Tour in the years ahead.”

Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of the Professional Golfers’ Association said: “I am absolutely delighted that the PGA Seniors Championship will once again take its place proudly as one of Europe’s premier senior professional golf tournaments, under the patronage of the Staysure partnership.

“Our PGA Professionals will once again have the opportunity of pitting their skills against Europe’s best senior golfers and we look forward to offering, through our membership, a wide range of benefits to club golfers throughout the UK and Ireland.”

European Tour www.europeantour.com

Staysure www.staysure.co.uk