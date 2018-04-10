SkyCaddie PGA Pro-Captain Challenge heads to Mallorca

The final of one of The PGA’s most popular tournaments, the SkyCaddie PGA Pro-Captain Challenge, will be contested on the Spanish island of Mallorca for the first time later this year.

The 36-hole tournament, which is supported by Golfplan Insurance, will see 10 pairs vying for a portion of the £25,000 prize fund on the Son Muntaner course from November 6-7.

The course is one of four that comprises Arabella Golf with a total of 63 holes. It was created in 2000 and redeveloped two years ago when a revolutionary type of grass, the Bermuda Celebration, was sown to provide perfect playing conditions all year round.

The players, meanwhile, will stay at the nearby Sheraton Mallorca and Castillo Hotel Son Vida and its director of sales and marketing, Daniel Pasquali, said: “It is an honour for us to host this year’s PGA Pro-Captain Challenge Final.

“We are certain we will have an exceptional cooperation with The PGA and we are very much looking forward to welcoming the finalists on our perfect greens.”

The 10 finalists, made up of a PGA Professional and his or her club captain, will emerge from more than 500 pairs participating in regional qualifying tournaments. These will begin at Hayling Golf Club, Hampshire, on July 31 and end on September 26 at Bowood, Wiltshire.

Last year PGA Professional Paul Bradshaw and Holme Hall Golf Club captain Chris Hall won the Stableford-format tournament by three points at Mazagan Beach Resort in Morocco.

Ross Parker, head of sponsorship at The PGA, commented: “We are delighted to bring one of our most keenly contested tournaments to one of the leading golf resorts in the Mediterranean.

“The Son Muntaner course will provide a real challenge for our finalists who will also enjoy some of the finest hospitality Mallorca has to offer at both the Castillo Hotel Son Vida and the Sheraton Mallorca Arabella Golf Hotel.

“We wish all teams the best of luck in this year’s tournament and we look forward to welcoming ten finalists for an unforgettable finale in Mallorca.”

