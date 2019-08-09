Skechers unveils shoe for Europe’s Solheim Cup team

As the official sponsor of the European Solheim Cup team. Skechers has revealed the design of the Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 style that will be worn exclusively by the home sides’ players at Gleneagles next month. The unique colourway of the women’s shoe features the official Solheim tartan in the European team colours.

“The shoe design is really smart and stylish, and I know the players will love the Scottish flare,” said European Solheim Cup Director Polly Clark. “Comfortable footwear is vital when playing golf, and this is something I’m happy leaving in the capable hands of Skechers.”

Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be the exclusive footwear sponsor for the European Solheim Cup team. The Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 is ideal for whatever terrain and weather the players will face in September. And we’re proud to have a design that embraces Gleneagles and this event.”

The Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 features a low-profile and full contact outsole, with replaceable Softspikes for unparalleled traction in all conditions. Along with a waterproof design and synthetic leather uppers, ever pair features lightweight ULTRA GO and GOGA MAX cushioning .

In addition to outfitting the European team, their caddies, coaches and officials will also be wearing Skechers footwear at the September tournament.