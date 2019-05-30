Skechers Announced As Official Footwear Partner Of European Solheim Cup Team

Skechers has been named the official footwear sponsor of the European Solheim Cup team for the 2019 tournament in Gleneagles. While battling the United States team to regain the title, some of Europe’s top women golfers will be taking to the fairways in exclusive Team Europe version of Skechers’ Go Golf Pro 2 shoe.

“It’s a pleasure to partner once again with the European Solheim Cup team,” said Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of Skechers S.à.r.l. “From the pros winning tournaments in Skechers Go Golf, to the casual players who wear our award-winning footwear on the course, golfers everywhere have come to love the innovative designs and unparalleled comfort we deliver in every pair. We’re confident that Skechers Go Golf will give the European women a perfect base to play their best game.”

“We are delighted to join with Skechers as our official footwear partner for the 2019 European Solheim Cup team,” said European Solheim Cup director Polly Clark. “The styling, performance and comfort the brand offers made the selection process an easy one.”

The partnership will see a selection of the European Solheim Cup team wearing a special edition of the Skechers Go Golf Pro 2 shoe during the tournament. In addition, caddies, coaches, and officials will be outfitted in the brand’s footwear.

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (pictured) said: “I love to wear Skechers Go Golf, as the footwear is so comfortable, which is especially important at the Solheim Cup, where the players can walk up to five rounds in three days. I know that the shoes will perform in all conditions and that the players will be able to focus totally on their games.”

Skechers Performance Go Golf shoes are available at select Skechers retail stores and www.skechers.com, as well as select retail partners, including a range of pro shops.