Simon Dyson Signs with COBRA PUMA Golf on a 360 Clubs and Apparel Deal

COBRA PUMA Golf a leader in golf equipment, apparel, accessories and footwear are pleased to announce the signing of Simon Dyson with immediate effect.

Dyson, a six-time winner on the European Tour will be wearing PUMA head to toe and he will also fill his COBRA staff bag with COBRA golf equipment during tournament play. Simon will tee it up at the Challenge de España on the challenge tour on Thursday.

“We’re delighted that Simon has decided to join the COBRA PUMA GOLF team of players and represent our brands on Tour.” said Mark Freeman – General Manager – COBRA PUMA Golf UK “With Six European & Four Asian Tour victories he is a proven winner, and we look forward to working with him and his team to provide great products and service and help achieve further success.”

Four wins on the Asian Tour saw Dyson return to Europe where he finished top of the pile six times across Europe in 455 starts. Simon looks to kick off his 2018 season with a start at the Challenge de España on Thursday.

“I was attracted to COBRA PUMA GOLF because I’ve always been big fan of both companies. From the days Greg Norman used to play the COBRA equipment to how stylish the PUMA shoes look. I’m going to enjoy being a part of something so cool and versatile,” said Dyson.

“The COBRA equipment is fantastic. The COBRA KING F8+ Driver is so good to hit, from high fades to a low draw. I find I’m able to do this with ease, as well as it being long! I love the new COBRA KING Pro MB Irons. The moment I saw them I wanted to try them. They are so solid and very consistent, they went straight in the bag and I can see them being in there for many years to come.

“The PUMA footwear has been great, going from a more traditional shoe to PUMA, I’ve noticed how much more comfortable they are, and they are so stylish too. I love the high tops Rickie wears although I seriously doubt I can pull those off!!”

Speaking about plans for 2018, Simon continued “Golf wise my main aim is to win again. It’s been a few years so I’m starting to believe I’m due one again!”

Current WITB for Simon Dyson;

King F8+ Driver Nardo Grey, Mitsubishi Rayon Fubuki ZT 60 X flex (5ct) 45.25, set at 9 degrees

King F8+ 3-4 Fairway – 13.5 degrees. Mitsubishi Rayon Fubuki ZT 70 X Flex (5ct). 43.25”.

King F8+ 4-5 Fairway – 16.5 degrees, Mitsubishi Rayon Fubuki ZT 70 X Flex (5ct). 42”.

King Black Utility 3i: 18 degrees, KBS prototype Black105 X Flex shaft +1.5”.

King Black Utility 4i: 21 Degrees. KBS prototype Black 105 X Flex shaft +1.5.

Irons: King Pro Black CB 4-6 Iron, KBS TOUR Custom Black finish, X Flex

King black wedges, 50,54,58, versatile grinds. KBS Tour Series Black X130 shafts

