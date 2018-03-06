Senior LPGA Champion Trish Johnson Joins Lynx Golf

Lynx® Golf, the fast-growing British golf equipment company, has added to its team of Tour Ambassadors with the signing of 2017 Senior LPGA Champion, 19-time LET winner and 8-time Solheim Cup player, Trish Johnson.

The addition of England’s Johnson to the Lynx® Team comes just weeks after the Surrey, UK-based company attended the PGA Merchandise Show in January to signal the return of the brand in the USA.

Johnson is the reigning inaugural Senior LPGA Champion and will defend her title on The Legends Tour in 2018 as well as competing in the first US Senior Women’s Open taking place at Chicago Golf Club, Illinois, this July.

Said Lynx® Golf co-owner and CEO, Steve Elford: “Having a player like Trish representing Lynx in two Senior Majors next year is fantastic at a time when we are re-introducing Lynx to the US market.

“She has a high profile there and, of course, in Europe, where she has won 19 titles on the LET. So, this is a great addition to our team.”

Eight times a Solheim Cup player, Johnson, 51, lines up alongside other Ladies European Tour (LET) stars Dame Laura Davies, Becky Brewerton and Lydia Hall on the Lynx® Tour staff roster.

This winter she carried out extensive testing and custom fitting before deciding to put the new Lynx® Prowler® Forged CB irons and Parallax woods in her bag for 2018.

Said Johnson: “The Lynx kit is fantastic. I’m not a player who chops and changes equipment very often, in fact I hadn’t been fitted for ages and I’ve played the same driver and woods for donkey’s years! But when I started testing the Lynx equipment I was so impressed.

“I’ve been getting significant distance gains with the irons and the driver and I’m hitting my fairway woods better than ever. The Prowler irons really suit my eye perfectly, they’re such a lovely shape and the feel is fabulous, so I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Johnson is one of the most recognisable players in women’s golf, with a total of 22 professional Tour wins – three on the LPGA Tour. She has recorded 74 top 10 finishes on the LET, where she has played in over 280 tournaments.

Added Elford: “Trish is very particular about the equipment she uses so having her on board and playing with Lynx® gear is a huge endorsement for what we are trying to achieve as a company.

“She was massively impressed by the quality and range of the equipment we are able to offer and we will be finalising what’s in her bag after she has been personally fitted at our Lynx® Custom Fit Centre.

“Trish also loves the fact we are a family-owned, British golf company, with a genuine commitment to achieving outstanding quality across the board – from initial product development to end-user customer service once a player buys Lynx® clubs.”

Lynx® Golf concentrates on developing high quality, technologically-advanced but affordable golf clubs, backed up by great customer service. In the UK, it has gained a strong foothold in ‘green grass’ golf accounts – retail operations typically run at golf courses by PGA Professionals – with clubs designed and assembled in the UK at the company’s Weybridge, Surrey, headquarters and custom fitting centre.

