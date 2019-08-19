ScotRail becomes Solheim Cup Sponsor 

Scotland’s railway service ScotRail has been announced as the Official Train Sponsor of next month’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

ScotRail, which delivers more than 86 million passenger journeys across Scotland every year, will provide promotional support for the biennial contest, which takes place from September 9-15.

Thousands of spectators will arrive by train to Gleneagles station thanks to ScotRail’s services from numerous major Scottish cities and towns, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Perth and Aberdeen.

Lesley Kane, ScotRail Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to partner the biggest sporting event in Scotland this year, and one which promises to be a fantastic spectacle of golf. ScotRail has vast experience in helping people get to and from major sporting events in Scotland, including the 2018 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, where we were an official partner. Once again we look forward to contributing to the smooth running of the event’s logistics and helping spectators have an enjoyable experience of the Solheim Cup.”

Paul Bush, Director of Events for Visit Scotland, said: “Transport plays a vital role in the successful delivery of an event so it is fantastic to have ScotRail on board as an official sponsor of the 2019 Solheim Cup. Their experience and track record of delivering large numbers of spectators to major events in Scotland will be invaluable and will reinforce Scotland’s reputation as a world-class destination for events.”