Schauffele joined by world’s top four at WGC-HSBC Champions

Last year’s WGC-HSBC Champions winner Xander Schauffele will be joined by the world’s top four ranked players, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, in Shanghai later this year to compete for the coveted 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions title and a prize fund of $10.25m.

Tickets to the 15th edition of Asia’s biggest tournament, which takes place from October 31 to November 3 at Sheshan International Golf Club go on sale today (July 4)

Schauffele has gone from strength to strength since last year’s victory, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, tying second at the 2019 Masters and third at last month’s US Open.

An American whose Chinese-speaking mother accompanied him to Shanghai last year, Schauffele has since risen to as high as ninth in the world rankings. He said: “Winning my first World Golf Championships at the HSBC Champions last year in front of my family was amazing. Coming through such a world class field definitely gave me the confidence to know that I can deliver in the big pressure moments, so I am really looking forward to attempting my first successful title defence in Shanghai in a few months. It was an unbelievable field last year, but I think this year sounds like it is going to be even stronger with the announcement that all of the world’s top four will be there.”

World No.1 Brooks Koepka won his fourth Major earlier this season at the US PGA Championship, and, with second place finishes at both the Masters and the US Open, his current position at the top of the game is undisputed. The American star said: “I am delighted to confirm I will be returning to Shanghai to play in the biggest event in Asia. I finished tied second at Sheshan in 2017 so I know the course suits me well. I love the vibe and energy that the Chinese crowds bring to the course each year. I think the scheduling changes with the Majors has made the WGC-HSBC Champions an even more important event for us this year. With no Majors scheduled after July, everyone will be targeting winning the final WGC event of the year.”

World No.3 Rory McIlroy has already won twice this year on the PGA Tour, and having finished in the top five on three previous occasions, will be looking to finally add this prestigious trophy to his trophy cabinet while World No.4 and the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champion Justin Rose added a 10th PGA Tour victory to his CV earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Jonathan Castleman, HSBC’s Global Head of Brand Partnerships, said: “We are thrilled to announce the world’s current four top ranked golfers will join our defending Champion Xander Schauffele at the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions later this year. As our flagship event in global golf, such early announcement of the world’s best players is testament to this tournament which has earned the reputation of ‘Asia’s Major’. While Brooks Koepka heads the world golf rankings currently, the WGC-HSBC Champions is likely to play a crucial role in deciding who will finish the year at World No.1. We look forward to welcoming golf fans and the world’s best players to Shanghai in October.”

During July, fans can purchase tickets for the biggest golf event in Asia at a special early bird rate with discounts of up to 40% off. As well as hosting the strongest player field in the region, organisers continue to grow golf in China with juniors. As such, those aged 18 years and under can enter for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Additional discounts are also available for students and families. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to get autographs and take pictures with the world’s best players through complimentary entry to the Pro Am played on October 30.

For more details on the WGC-HSBC Champions and all ticket information, click here