Ryder Cup stars to tee it up at Trevose for Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship

Eleven former Ryder Cup stars professionals are getting ready to tee off at a brand-new event on the Staysure Tour calendar this June.

Action from the Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship will unfold at Trevose Golf & Country Club from 20–23 June. And a host of Ryder Cup names will be hoping to take home a slice of the €200,000 prize fund.

Ian Woosnam, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup victory in 2006 fronts the line-up as event host. Prior to that Woosnam was a key part of Europe’s resurgence in the competition in the 1980s. He was part of the team that won the event in 1985 defeating USA for the first time in 28 years. In total Woosnam played in eight Ryder Cups, was captain once and has a collective five wins to his name.

Paul Lawrie and Phillip Price will also be in attendance at the Staysure Tour event. The 1999 Open champion Lawrie was vice-captain for the European team in 2016 but is best known for being part of the 2012 ‘Miracle at Medinah’ team. Achieving what turned out to be a crucial point, he played a huge role in what has gone on to be known as one of the Ryder Cup’s greatest ever comebacks.

Price is perhaps best known for his Ryder Cup contribution. At the 2002 event he defeated Phil Mickelson which helped Europe clinch an historic victory. Rounding off the list of Ryder Cup stars at the event are Barry Lane, Jarmo Sandelin, Gordon Brand Jnr, Jean van de Velde, Peter Baker, David Gilford, Des Smyth and Philip Walton.

The Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship is organised by Midlands-based brand agency Champions (UK) plc, and its Director of Sport, Tim Munton, commented on the prestige these players bring to the event. He said: “The list of professionals taking part in this year’s event is incredibly impressive which is demonstrated by the fact we have so many former Ryder Cup players taking part. Some of the biggest names in the sport, their involvement with the event will no doubt add an extra touch of competition out on the field. We are very much looking forward to seeing them all in action during the week.”

Free tickets for the championship are available by registering at www.europeanlegendslinks.com.