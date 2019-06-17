Anne-Marie and Rudimental to headline at BMW PGA Championship

The ‘2002’ hitmaker will take to the stage alongside her band on September 22 to perform her catalogue of hits following the conclusion of the fourth Rolex Series event of the year on the prestigious West Course.

Tickets are available here to watch Anne-Marie’s set, including a special afternoon session package allowing fans to watch the conclusion of the golf from 1pm before enjoying Anne-Marie and her band in the evening.

London electronic band Rudimental will return as the Saturday night headline act when they perform their full stage show to the Championship Village before Anne-Marie brings the week to a close on Sunday evening after the winner has been crowned on the 18th green.

Anne-Marie released her acclaimed UK top-three debut album, Speak Your Mind, in April 2018. Home to a swarm of hit singles, the LP featured her tracks ‘Alarm’, ‘Ciao Adios’, ‘Friends’ and Ed Sheeran co-write ‘2002’. Subsequently, Anne-Marie was named the biggest-selling debut artist of last year in the UK.

Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director of the BMW PGA Championship, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that Anne-Marie will headline the Slingsby Showstage on Sunday evening. She is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop and we are thrilled to have her with us for what will be a fantastic week of golf, with two outstanding acts booked for the Slingsby Showstage.”

For full ticketing information click here