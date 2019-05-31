Rose relishing BMW PGA Championship’s September date

Justin Rose is looking forward to a new challenge at this year’s BMW PGA Championship when the Rolex Series event moves to its new September date.

Rose knows the prestigious championship better than most, having grown up 30 minutes from Wentworth, where he used to watch his idols such as Seve Ballesteros and José María Olazábal in action.

Rose joins his Ryder Cup teammate and defending champion Francesco Molinari in the field, with tickets to see the pair in action on sale here.

Rose believes the BMW PGA Championship’s switch from its traditional May date to early autumn, as part of the wider changes to the global golf calendar in 2019, will only benefit the famous West Course, which is set to host one of the strongest fields in the tournament’s illustrious history from September 19-22.

“Now the BMW PGA Championship is a bit later in the year, we’ve got the whole summer to get the course playing potentially firm and fast if we get another baked out summer,” said Rose. “If not, we have another whole growing season, so I think the course is going to be perfect.”

He added: “I’ve always been a fan of autumn weather if we catch a cold snap – ‘sweater weather’ I call it. I love playing golf in a jumper, so I’m excited. You’ve also got Major Championship season out the way, then you’ve got another big run of golf on the European Tour. You can really turn your attention to the Race to Dubai, either protecting a lead you’ve built up in the Majors and WGCs or playing catch up, and the BMW PGA Championship gives you a great opportunity to do that.

Rose is a two-time runner-up in the event, in 2007 and 2012, and the 38 year old is determined to add the BMW PGA Championship title to his increasingly impressive list of accomplishments in the game, which includes an MBE following his Olympic Gold Medal.

“The BMW PGA is my home event,” he said. “That’s the way it feels and I was gutted to miss it last year. It’s the tournament I have so many memories of watching as a young kid. I used to come out and be inspired by watching Seve or José María and rush back to North Hants late into the evening to practice my short game. I have a debt to the tournament for inspiring me.”