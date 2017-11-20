Rocco Forte Open Returns to European Tour Schedule In 2018

The Rocco Forte Open – Verdura, Sicily will return to the European Tour’s International Schedule from May 10-13, 2018.

First hosted by the Verdura Resort this year shortly after becoming a European Tour Destination, the tournament saw Spaniard Alvaro Quiros secure his seventh European Tour title after overcoming Zander Lombard of South Africa in a play-off.

The latest addition to the European Tour’s 2018 International Schedule, means there will now be a minimum of 46 events in 30 countries counting towards the season-long Race to Dubai.

Sir Rocco Forte, owner of Verdura Resort and Chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels, said: “The Rocco Forte Open was a great success this year and we are delighted to have the European Tour back again to Verdura Sicily, in 2018.

“We believe that Verdura Resort, Sicily, is one of Europe’s elite golf destinations, featuring two Kyle Phillips links golf courses set against the beautiful Sicilian backdrop, and we relish the opportunity to showcase the resort next May.”

European Tour Chief Executive Officer Keith Pelley said: “After such a successful first edition of The Rocco Forte Open, we are delighted to announce our return to the island of Sicily in 2018.

“Verdura Resort is a spectacular venue and presented a test that was enjoyed by who played there in May. We are constantly looking to provide playing opportunities for all our membership and the 2018 Rocco Forte Open will be an important tournament in that regard.”

Verdura Resort https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/verdura-resort/

European Tour www.europeantour.com