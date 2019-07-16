Retief Goosen Captures Senior Players Championship

Callaway® Apparel congratulates World Golf Hall of Famer and Callaway® Apparel Ambassador Retief Goosen on capturing his first PGA Tour Champions title and first senior Major Championship with a two-stroke victory at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

“We are thrilled for Retief’s first senior major to go along with his two U.S. Open championships,” stated Alex DePallo, Brand Marketing Manager, Callaway Apparel. “Not only did Retief (pictured) look great in his Callaway Apparel, but the enhanced technical features helped him stay cool and calm under the pressure of major championship golf.”

“It’s been 10 years since I last won a tournament,” said Goosen. “The nerves were there, and to have those nerves a little bit again in the last few weeks, you know, you just have to put yourself into a position all the time to get used to it again and that is what I have done and it finally paid off this week.”

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high-quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and fragrances. The Company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Jantzen® and Farah®.

The Company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and most recently Guy Harvey® for performance fishing and resort wear.

Perry Ellis International, Inc. www.pery.com

Callaway® Apparel www.callawayapparel.com