R&A reports record-breaking first day ticket sales for 2020 Open

Tickets for next year’s Open Championship, which is being held at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent, have sold at the fastest rate in the history of the championship, surpassing sales for this year’s tournament at Royal Portrush in just seven hours.

Tickets went on sale on July 1, with the R&A reporting unprecedented demand and the highest selling day of advanced tickets since the Open began.

The 149th Open returns to Kent links from July 12-19, and tickets are currently on priority sale to members of The One Club and thousands of fans have moved quickly to avoid missing out following the sell-out at Royal Portrush.

Next summer will see The Open return to Kent for the first time since 2011, when Darren Clarke famously fulfilled his dream of lifting the iconic Claret Jug.

Fans wishing to watch the action next year still have time to do so by visiting TheOpen.com, signing up to The One Club, and selecting the tickets they wish to buy.