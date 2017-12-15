Provision Events Brings Fun for Fans at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Provision Events (PVE), the sponsorship activation expert, has been commissioned by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation to provide a fan experience at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that will be heavy on the fun and bring an extra dimension to the Pro-Celebrity golf on show.

Working with world famous mezcal brand Wildshot, PVE will install two golf simulators into the Wildshot bar to get fans in the swing. With a variety of activities on offer and the emphasis on fun, the partnership with Wildshot is set to make the tournament fan experience one to remember (or not!)

On winning the contract PVE founder Konrad Brochoki commented, “The AT&T Pebble beach Pro-Am is a serious tournament with a heavy dose of fun. The celebrity element brings a different kind of visitor so it’s essential to devise ways to engage fans who might not usually come to the golf. Being hosted by the Wildshot bar gives us a great platform to do that, so we should have an entertaining week in store! ”

The fan experience at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will run through the week of 5th February 2018 and will be one of several fan experiences and sponsorship activations that PVE provides for the 2018 PGA Tour season. www.provisionevents.co.uk

Provision Events was founded in 2004 by two PGA Professionals; Nick Clemens and Konrad Brochocki. Whilst teaching at European Tour events they realised that brands needed to start delivering a more engaging, richer experience for fans attending the events they sponsored.

From humble beginnings, Provision Events has built a formidable reputation for delivering world class sports sponsorship activations. Its enviable international client list is instantly recognisable and includes sports' governing bodies, event owners and promoters, as well as market leading brands. The company has offices in the UK, USA and UAE.

