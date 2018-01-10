PING Signs Andy Sullivan as Apparel Ambassador

PING has announced the signing of current staff player Andy Sullivan as an apparel ambassador on a multi-year agreement.

The three-time European Tour winner has been playing PING equipment since his amateur days and will extend his long-standing relationship with this agreement.

Sullivan will wear key garments from the new SS18 collection, as he plays a global schedule on the European Tour this year.

One of Britain’s brightest golf stars, Sullivan has become a popular figure on and off the course, thanks to his personality and performances in many high-profile tournaments.

Following his breakout year in 2015, which saw him win three times, Andy has posted a string of impressive performances in the majors and World Golf Championships, as well as playing his way onto the European Ryder Cup team in 2016.

Commenting on the new agreement, Sullivan said: “PING have shown me such loyalty throughout my career, even back to my amateur days, so to be extending my association with them to wear the apparel feels like the perfect fit for me.

“It’s a family-owned company, so to be wearing the clothing as well as playing the clubs really makes me feel like a genuine part of that family.

“The new SS18 collection is fantastic from both a looks and performance perspective and I can’t wait to start wearing it on tour.”

