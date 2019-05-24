Peter Millar Signs Lee Westwood As Brand Ambassador

Former world no.1 Lee Westwood has signed a sponsorship deal with Peter Millar to wear the company’s apparel on tour with immediate effect.

The 46-year-old Ryder Cup star, who is currently 77th in the world rankings, will wear items from Peter Millar’s new Crown Crafted collection on tour. The range features garments that benefit from unique technical fabrications and natural fibre compositions in a more tailored fit.

Commenting on the new partnership, Westwood said: “There’s no doubt I’ve joined one of the most luxurious clothing brands. As someone who takes their fashion seriously, I’m excited by the diversity of the Peter Millar collection, as it gives me endless choice to coordinate different outfits with the sophisticated sporty look that I like.”

He added: “The attention to detail and performance technologies that go into every garment are incredible, and their use of the finest natural fabrics ensure that I feel and look great when I’m playing. I think the beauty of Peter Millar clothing is that you can wear it just as easily off-course as you can on the course. What golfer wouldn’t want that?”

Mark Hilton, Peter Millar’s International Managing Director, said: “We are immensely proud to welcome Lee to the Peter Millar family, joining the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Si Woo Kim. Lee has been wearing our clothing over the past few months, so naturally we are incredibly excited to now have him on-board as an official Peter Millar ambassador. He will be a fantastic ambassador for the brand on a global scale, and we wish him the very best for the rest of the season.”

The company’s Spring/Summer 19 collection includes everything from classic polos and second layers to trousers, shorts, outerwear and accessories in an assortment of fashion-driven designs, attractive colours, playful embossed prints and engineered stripes in a variety of fit options.

