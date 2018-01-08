Peter Millar Grows Presence on PGA and European Tours

Peter Millar has announced additions to their team of brand ambassadors in 2018: Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim, Chesson Hadley, Hudson Swafford, Chez Reavie, Scott Brown, Sam Saunders, Johnson Wagner, Shawn Stefani, Matteo Manassero, Davis (Dru) Love IV, Chris Wilson and Brett Quigley.

These professional golfers will represent Peter Millar’s lifestyle brand in new campaigns and will wear the product both on the golf course during competition and off-course. These new brand ambassadors join PGA Tour and Fedex Cup Champions Brandt Snedeker and Bill Haas as well as Bobby Wyatt, as representatives of Peter Millar.

The addition of new professional golfers to the brand’s roster and their expansion of presence on tour reflects the continuing evolution of the brand’s diversity, design and quality that the company makes every effort to improve. The players are from across the globe including Hudson Swafford, from Sea Island, Georgia which boasts a rich golf tradition and a long-standing history with Peter Millar; to Chez Reavie from the southwest United States; Siwoo Kim from South Korea and Matteo Manassero from Italy. Each of the new ambassadors share the company’s values of character and integrity as well as the same desire to become the best they can be in their skill.

“The game of golf has been a foundation for Peter Millar and these tour players will showcase the lifestyle and continued evolution of our products,” said Scott Mahoney, Chairman & CEO. “We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented group of professionals eager to wear our clothing, and we look forward to growing our presence with an impactful year on tour.”

“Peter Millar has been a brand I have admired for a long time. They’ve conquered function and fashion, with first class service. I could not be more proud to be a brand ambassador for them on the PGA Tour” said Hudson Swafford.

“Growing up in Raleigh, I have seen the brand grow first-hand and always wanted to wear Peter Millar on the course. I could not be more excited to represent a local business with international reputability on the PGA Tour,” said Chesson Hadley.

Peter Millar LLC, a division of Richemont S.A., is a leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. Peter Millar has achieved remarkable growth and success by supplying the highest quality products to a premium limited distribution. Peter Millar offers a wide range of casual sportswear, tailored dress furnishings, and luxury and performance golf attire.

Top picture Chesson Hadley (Getty Images)

