Open Championship prize fund raised to $10.75m

The R&A has announced that the total prize fund for the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush will be $10,750,000 (£8.47m), with the winner banking a cheque for $1,935,000 (£1.52m).

The total prize fund represents an increase of $250,000 from 2018, while this year’s Champion Golfer will take away $46,000 more than Francesco Molinari did following his win at Carnoustie last year.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund. We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms. We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women’s British Open.”

If more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500. Unlike regular tour events, players who miss the 36-hole cut also earn prize money, with the leading ten professionals and ties picking up $7,500, the next 20 $6,000, and the remainder $5,000 each.