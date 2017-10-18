Mouton Cadet announced as Official Wine of 2018 Ryder Cup

The family-owned company Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Ryder Cup Europe have formally announced Mouton Cadet as the Official Wine of The 2018 Ryder Cup.

Founded in 1930 by the late Baron Philippe de Rothschild (1902 – 1988), Mouton Cadet is the world’s leading Bordeaux AOC wine. The goal of Baron Philippe was to market high-quality wine to a world of burgeoning quality-conscious, wine consumers. Mouton Cadet found instant success, and is now sold in 150 countries worldwide.

Speaking of the partnership with The Ryder Cup, grandson of the Baron, Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, who joined the two captains at the recent 2018 Year to Go Celebrations, said: “I am delighted that Mouton Cadet will be served as the Official Wine at The 2018 Ryder Cup. Such a prestigious and well-known international golf competition is the perfect partner to Mouton Cadet which has a world-wide reputation for high quality wines.

“It is therefore a great pleasure for me to announce that a Special Cuvée dedicated to The 2018 Ryder Cup will be launched in March next year. The pursuit of excellence on the golf course fits perfectly with our values as winemakers, and the camaraderie, sportsmanship and entertainment during every competition is the perfect setting for our wines.”

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be the 42nd in its history, and will be played on the Albatros Course of Le Golf National, Paris from 28th to 30th September 2018, with the United States team captained by Jim Furyk looking to retain the trophy they won at Hazeltine last year, while Europe captained by Thomas Bjørn will defend an unbeaten home record which stretches back to 1997.

It is the third Ryder Cup with which Mouton Cadet has associated itself, following the internationally recognised wine brand’s presence at the competitions in 2014 (Gleneagles, Scotland) and in 2016 (Hazeltine, Minnesota).

Richard Hills, European Ryder Cup Director, added: “The prestige and reach of The Ryder Cup attracts high quality brands keen to reach a global audience. The fact that Baron Philippe de Rothschild will be working with us for a third consecutive match is testament to the impact of the event. We never stand still – new innovations, particularly in the area of fan engagement, are planned for next year that will benefit all our commercial partners.”

Originally founded by English businessman and golf enthusiast Samuel Ryder in 1927, the biennial Ryder Cup today attracts an audience of millions around the world and is one of the world’s greatest sporting events, serving up three days of exciting competition, drama and tension.

Mouton Cadet www.moutoncadet.com