Morlais Castle’s Bebb Tops Record Field at 2018 Foremost Championship

Sion Bebb has claimed the coveted 2018 Foremost Professionals Championship, beating a record size field of 138 member professionals from across the UK who descended upon The Oxfordshire in Thame for the right to be crowned this year’s champion.

Hailing from Morlais Castle Golf Club in Glamorgan, Bebb carded a superb round of 69 (-3) to come out on top by a single shot, holding off a trio of players at two under par.

Starting his round on the 10th tee, Bebb got off to a fast start with three birdies in his first six holes. He would go on to card two more birdies, as well as two bogeys, on his way to the best score of the day.

“I’m delighted to have won as I’ve been close before, finishing second and third in the last few years,” commented Bebb. “I’ve been a club professional for four years now, and the first thing I did was approach Foremost and join them.

“With all their EMP campaigns, they’ve really looked after me well so I’m very thankful and it’s fantastic to win their championship,” added Bebb.

Supported again by longstanding sponsor Glenmuir, the event also included a Seniors category for over 50s for the first time, with Wraith Grant from Woodcote Park Golf Club in Surrey claiming the inaugural title with a fine round of 70 (-2).

In fairly benign conditions compared to recent years, the testing Oxfordshire layout still provided a stern examination of all 138 Foremost members in the field, with just seven players returning sub-par scores.

Commenting on the success of this year’s championship, Andy Martin, Foremost Managing Director, said, “We’ve had record numbers here this year to enjoy some excellent weather which has been unusual!

“The last few years we’ve had some harsh weather, but this year has been fantastic so there’s been some good golf enjoyed by everyone.

“This year we’ve also introduced the new Seniors Championship which has added a whole new level of interest. It’s great to see the competitive juices flowing in those guys as well,” added Martin.

Also commenting on the growth of the event in recent years was Matthew Eagle, UK and Ireland Sales Director for Glenmuir.

“This is our fourth year being involved with the Foremost Championship, and with the biggest field to date this year it’s great to see the event is still growing,” he said. “It seems that year on year the event continues to get bigger and better, and we’ve had to use a two tee start for the first time this year as we’ve had so many entrants.

“Foremost continues to be one of Glenmuir’s major customers, and we work very closely with them on lots of different things, in particular the EMP scheme,” added Eagle.

In addition to a £100 Glenmuir voucher, competitors also received a Foremost Championship goodie bag, containing a Glenmuir midlayer and cap, as well as an umbrella and personalised microfiber towel.

Foremost will return to The Oxfordshire on Wednesday 11th July for the annual Assistants Championship where Rushcliffe Golf Club’s Ben Hall will look to defend his 2017 crown.

To submit an entry, please contact Ian Melham on 01753 218 890 or at ian.melham@foremostgolf.com

Top picture: Sion Bebb and Wraith Grant

Foremost www.foremostgolf.com