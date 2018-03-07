Midlands Business Continues Commitment To Support Local Golf

Organisers of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship and the Farmfoods European Senior Masters, Champions (UK) plc are extremely proud to announce the return of Total Motion Vehicle Management as 2018 Official Vehicle Supplier for both events.

Total Motion have backed the British Par 3 Championship for the past three years and were one of the first names to support the inaugural European Senior Masters last October at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.

Simon Hill, Managing Director at Total Motion commented on their renewed sponsorship: “Having been involved in the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship for a number of years, we know what a fun week it is at Nailcote Hall and 2018 will be no different.

“It’ll also be great to return to the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club for the second Farmfoods European Senior Masters in October for another exciting event.

“We are pleased to be working with Champions throughout 2018 on a number of other projects, supporting their chosen charity Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, it really does bode well for the future of both businesses and the region.”

As well as supporting the events, Total Motion has also committed to sponsoring former Ryder Cup player Peter Baker, as he embarks on his first full season on the Staysure Tour. Peter will carry the Total Motion logo on his clothing as well as on his sponsored vehicle.

Of the new agreement Peter commented: “I am delighted that Total Motion has come on board as my new sponsor.

“Having been away from the Tour for a number of years, it’s great that Simon and the team have shown me this level of support and I can’t wait to get out there and represent them around the world.”

From their Leicestershire headquarters, Total Motion Vehicle Management operate the largest family run and privately-owned fleet management and leasing business in the UK. Established in 1998, the company are directly responsible for over 25,000 drivers in 14 countries on behalf of over 4,000 clients.

Champions (UK) plc have been a key player in the golf industry for over a decade, from managing European Tour and former Ryder Cup professionals, to establishing one of the feature events on the world’s golfing calendar, the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship at Nailcote Hall in Warwickshire. 2017 saw a significant step forward in Champions’ commitment to the golfing landscape, with the establishment of the Farmfoods European Senior Masters, a brand-new event on the then called European Senior Tour, to be held at the Forest of Arden.

To register for free tickets to this year’s Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship, visit: http://britishpar3.com/booking/event-ticket/2018

Total Motion https://www.totalmotion.co.uk/

Images

Peter Baker.JPG

TotalMotion.JPG logo