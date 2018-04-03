Michael Kors Announces Global Partnership with Charl Schwartzel

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS), a global fashion luxury group, has announced that the Michael Kors brand will be entering into the world of golf through a sponsorship of South African professional golfer and Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. The partnership will feature Schwartzel as the brand’s first golf ambassador wearing Michael Kors Mens apparel throughout his worldwide tour appearances, which include PGA, European and Sunshine tour events.

“Charl has reached the pinnacle of achievement in the game of golf and his exceptional career is the reason why he is the perfect ambassador for Michael Kors,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Michael Kors Holdings Limited. “Not only is Charl one of the most accomplished players on the tour but he represents the timeless values as well as the traditions of the sport. We are proud that he will represent us both on and off the course.”

“I am honored to be working with Michael Kors and representing one of the world’s leading luxury brands,” said Schwartzel. “Michael Kors Men’s sportswear provides the perfect combination of fit, form and function while I’m competing. I’m also excited to collaborate with the company on the development of their sportswear, providing input on performance features to be incorporated into the line.”

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker KORS.

