Maxi Low join forces with 2018 Farmfoods European Senior Masters

Midlands-based van and commercial vehicle supplier Maxi Low are the latest sponsor announced for the 2018 Farmfoods European Senior Masters.

After supporting the inaugural tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriot Hotel & Country Club last year, the Farmfoods European Senior Masters are delighted to welcome Maxi Low back for 2018.

They will be sponsoring the tee markers at the Forest of Arden, as well as the bibs of the professional’s and amateur’s caddies across the entire week’s play.

Maxi Low Director, Ken Crouch, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the European Senior Masters once again.

“After the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, it’ll be great to see the stars of the Staysure Tour returning to the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club for the second year of the tournament and we at Maxi Low are proud to be a partner”

The 2018 Farmfoods European Senior Masters takes place 4-7 October 2018, for more information visit: www.europeanseniormasters.com

Maxi Low https://www.maxi-low.co.uk