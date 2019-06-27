Maui Jim becomes official eyewear supplier for European Tour

Sunglasses and eyewear manufacturer Maui Jim has become the Official Eyewear Supplier of the European Tour.

As part of the new agreement, the Hawaii-based brand will supply eyewear to European Tour staff working at events across the world.

Benefiting from global marketing rights, as well as an on-site presence at several tournaments throughout the season, the agreement will also enable Maui Jim to further engage with golf fans around the world across traditional and digital platforms.

“It is a phenomenal milestone for Maui Jim to become the official eyewear supplier of the European Tour and we can’t wait to welcome them into our family,” said Martijn Van Eerde, Marketing Director for Europe. “It will be an honour to work with the players, staff and enthusiasts, alongside enabling us to continue spreading our Aloha spirit.”

He added: “After having successfully established global partnerships with the ATP in tennis and Manchester United in football, while linking up with various other sporting communities, this gives us the opportunity to strengthen and take our relationship with the golfing community to the next level.”

Maui Jim brand ambassadors include athletes from across the globe, as well as number of world-class golfers, including Miguel Angel Jimenez, Robert Karlsson, Renato Paratore and Jorge Campillo.

Max Hamilton, Head of Commercial Partnerships at the European Tour said: “We are excited to welcome Maui Jim into the European Tour Official Supplier family, and particularly look forward to seeing them in the field at many of our events across the world this season. Maui Jim is an innovative, fast-growing premium eyewear brand with fantastic products that are used by our players and fans. With the Europeans Tour’s audience, and ability to promote Maui Jim at tournaments and digitally across the year, there is a strong fit from which to build this partnership.”