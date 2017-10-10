Martin Kaymer confirmed for third appearance at Turkish Airlines Open

Martin Kaymer will play the Turkish Airlines Open for a third time, when he tees off at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort for the sixth tournament out of eight in the European Tour’s Rolex Series.

The former World Number One is looking for a big finish to 2017 and his trip to Turkey offers a significant opportunity to boost his position in the Race to Dubai standings.

Kaymer follows in the footsteps of Olympic medallists Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar in confirming his appearance in Antalya for this year’s tournament, which is the first of three consecutive Rolex Series events which conclude the season-long Race to Dubai. He made his debut in the tournament’s first staging in 2013, finishing 25th, and was 60th the following year.

Ahead of his return, the 2014 US Open winner, commented: “I’ve enjoyed my previous visits to the Turkish Airlines Open but I’m hoping to make more of an impression at the top end of the leaderboard this time around. It’s a great tournament and I’m glad to have it on my schedule again. It will be a really big week for all of us as we come to the end of the Race to Dubai.”

The fifth Turkish Airlines Open is being held at the Regnum Carya from November 2-5 and is part of the European Tour’s Rolex Series – the premium category of eight events on the European Tour, each with a minimum prize fund of US$7 million.

President of the Turkish Golf Federation Ahmet Agaoglu said: “We are delighted to have Martin in the field for the Turkish Airlines Open. He’s been a key figure in world golf for the last ten years and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back to Antalya.”

Turkish Airlines’ support of golf also includes sponsoring a Challenge Tour tournament and the highly-respected amateur series, The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, as well as allowing golf clubs to travel for free on all flights.

Turkish Airlines’ Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Ms. Seda Kalyoncu said: “We are very excited that Martin Kaymer will take part in this year’s Turkish Airlines Open. He has been with us since the Turkish Airlines Open first started and I’m sure he will be impressed with how the tournament has grown. We are confident that this year’s event will be our best yet.”

