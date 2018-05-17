Man United’s Michael Carrick to make BMW PGA Championship debut

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick will tee it up alongside four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy when he makes his debut in the Celebrity Pro-Am on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club next week.

Carrick, who will retire after Saturday’s FA Cup final following a hugely-successful 12 year playing career at Old Trafford, joins his former midfield partner Paul Scholes and another Man United legend, Teddy Sheringham, in an impressive fourball with Red Devils fan McIlroy.

The Celebrity Pro-Am, which also includes Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, takes place on Wednesday May 23 over Wentworth’s famous West Course, as stars of sport, TV and music join some of the biggest names in golf to open the BMW PGA Championship – the first of eight Rolex Series events on the European Tour – which then takes place from May 24-27. Tickets are available to buy here.

Carrick began his professional football career with West Ham United before moving to Tottenham Hotspur where he spent two seasons before joining Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 2006 for a fee of £18.6m.

The classy midfielder won the UEFA Champions League with United in 2008, as well as five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups, six Community Shields, the Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his trophy-laden 12-year stint at Old Trafford.

He has also represented England 34 times and will be hoping to demonstrate his renowned composure on the football pitch around the fairways and greens of Wentworth.

“I’ve met Rory a few times before and it will be great fun playing alongside him at Wentworth next week,” said Carrick, who plays off a handicap of 14. “I’ve heard some great things about the day, and the golf course, and I know it is always very well supported.

“We obviously play in front of massive crowds at Old Trafford every week, but it will certainly be a bit different with a golf club in my hand. Hopefully my game stands up to playing in front of 20,000 people!”

Several other stars of the Premier League will also join Carrick, Scholes and Sheringham in the Celebrity Pro-Am, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, Arsenal hero Ian Wright, ex-Liverpool trio Robbie Fowler, Jamie Redknapp and John Arne Riise, Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, Wimbledon’s tough-tackling Vinnie Jones and the Premier League’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer.

Tickets for the Celebrity Pro-Am, plus all four days of the tournament, and weekend headline bands Rudimental and Simple Minds, are available here.

