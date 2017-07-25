Luca Cianchetti joins ISM

International Sports Management has signed Italian prospect Luca Cianchetti ahead of his professional debut this week.

The 21-year-old played in last week’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and will be in the field for the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

Luca enjoyed a hugely impressive amateur career, winning the European Amateur Championship in Estonia in 2016 and losing out on a play-off as he attempted to defend his title earlier this year. Other highlights include helping Europe to a win the Bonallack Trophy, victory at the 2016 Gold Cup in Rome and 2016 Gran Premio di Monticello and the 2015 Abruzzo Open on the Alps Tour.

Second in the European Amateur Golf Rankings, Luca joins fellow Italians Nino Bertasio and Michele Ortolani on ISM’s books.

ISM will work in tandem with Umberto Artioli Gnoli, who will represent both Luca and Nino in Italy.

Luca said: “I have enjoyed my time as an amateur so much but I think it is the right time for me to turn professional and it’s part of a step by step process.

“Playing at the Open was a great experience and it has made me even more focused on what is ahead. I’m also really pleased to be working with ISM as I take this big step in my career.”

Chubby Chandler, ISM’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Luca is a real talent. His amateur record speaks for itself, he hits it a long way and guys like him are the future of golf.

“With the Ryder Cup on the horizon, it’s an exciting time for golf in Italy and Luca will have that in the back of his mind, I’m sure.”

ISM is one of the world’s leading sports management companies and major winners Danny Willett, Darren Clarke and Louis Oosthuizen are among their clients.

International Sports Management Ltd www.ism.golf

Tweet