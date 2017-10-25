Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort to host 2018 European Tour Properties Senior Classic

Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort in Bulgaria has been announced as the host venue for the 2018 European Tour Properties Senior Classic.

Introduced to the European Senior Tour schedule in 2017, the first edition of the event was hosted at Linna Golf, Finland, and will rotate annually through member venues of the European Tour Properties portfolio.

The par 71 Lighthouse course, designed by 1991 Masters Tournament winner Ian Woosnam, is at the heart of Cape Kaliakra’s golf coast, renowned for its lush green landscapes, towering white cliffs and breathtaking views over the Black Sea.

The tournament will mark the European Tour’s second visit to the country, after hosting the Volvo World Match Play in 2013, with this tournament to be the first stroke play event to be held in Bulgaria.

George Tchouklev, owner and CEO of Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort, said: “We are very proud to have been chosen to host the 2018 European Tour Properties Senior Classic.

“It is amazing to see how fast golf has grown in Bulgaria over the past six years, and to be given this opportunity gives us confidence knowing that we are on the right track.

“We value our close relationship with the European Tour and European Tour Properties and I am sure this event will be the highlight of golf in Bulgaria in 2018 as we also celebrate the tenth anniversary of our resort.”

David MacLaren, Head of the European Senior Tour and Head of European Tour Properties, said: “The first edition of this tournament in Finland was an outstanding success and we are all looking forward to building on that achievement when we visit Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort next year.

“Lighthouse is one of the younger venues in our network of world class destinations and the prospect of taking a Senior Tour event to a country which is new to golf, and to a resort which has such stunning facilities, is an exciting one.

“European Tour Destinations host a number of events on the European Tour and Senior Tour, and Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort will add its name to a prestigious list of venues utilised by the Tour.”

The full European Senior Tour schedule for the 2018 season will be released in the coming months.

