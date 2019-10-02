LET to stage new tournament in Kenya

The Ladies European Tour has added a new tournament to its 2019 schedule with the staging of the the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kenya from December 5-8.

The LET is hosting the event in collaboration with title sponsor Magical Kenya, presenting sponsor MPesa and Promoter U.COM Event GmbH.

The 72-hole stroke play tournament, which marks the first foray into Kenya for the LET, will also be the final event the 2019 season. A field of 96 players is expected to compete for the €300,000 prize fund.

Dr. Amina Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for the Kenyan government’s Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, said: “We are pleased to host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open for the first time. lt is our hope and expectation that your participation will inspire other women to take up the sport and awaken their potential to play professionally. We warmly welcome all the players to Kenya and wish everyone a rewarding experience in our magical country.”

Broadcast live across the globe, the event will showcase Kenya as a unique golfing and holiday destination, as well as elevate the country as an important player on the world’s stage, not just in terms of golf, but sports in general.

Dirk Glittenberg, Managing Director of U.COM Event, explained: “Our long-term vision of bringing women’s professional golf to Kenya is finally becoming a reality. We are always striving to find new destinations for the Ladies European Tour and the Kenyan Coast will be a very memorable one for all players, their guests and TV spectators worldwide.”

Ladies European Tour Chair Marta Figueras-Dotti commented: “The announcement of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a proud moment for everyone at the Ladies European Tour and we are excited to help Kenya build its reputation as a preferred golf destination for women and girls.”