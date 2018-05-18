LET Members Embrace Governance Reforms

The Ladies European Tour Membership approved governance reforms and a new constitution in an extraordinary general meeting at Buckinghamshire Golf Club on Sunday.

The LET Members supported the reforms and changes were made to the constitution to align with the contemporary international best governance practice in the UK, EU and as required by the IOC.

LET Chairman Mark Lichtenhein said: “Earlier into my chairmanship, the Board identified stronger governance as a key measure to improve the efficacy and transparency of the working of the company. With these reforms, we have built a strong foundation for the business going forward.”

Under the agreed changes, the LET Board will comprise a balance of current players, past players and independent non-executive directors, with a clear separation between the governance and the management of the company, to ensure the organisation has the highest standards of leadership and efficiency.

Following the transition to a new board and management in 2017, the vote from the members is a clear demonstration of the organisation’s commitment to continuous improvement and governance standards.

The changes are a first step and a natural progression to build on the successful delivery of the re-established tournaments so far in 2018 and will ensure that, at a time of rapid change in golf and media rights ecosystems, the LET is a modern and progressive sports rights owner, with renewed stability and improved transparency.

Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com