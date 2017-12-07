Lagardère Sports Signs Italian Golfer Edoardo Molinari

Lagardère Sports has signed a management and commercial representation agreement with Italian golfer Edoardo Molinari. Molinari, who hails from Turin, Italy, has had an impressive golf career to date with ten professional wins across four continents since turning pro in 2006. His collection of victories includes three European Tour wins – the most recent being the Trophee Hassan II earlier this year, five Challenge Tour wins and one win on the Japan Golf Tour.

In 2009, Molinari partnered with younger brother Francesco to lead Italy to their first ever World Cup win, and in 2010 the duo became the first brothers since 1963 to play together in a Ryder Cup team. In 2005, Molinari was the first continental European to win the prestigious US Amateur Championship and he has reached a career high world ranking of 14.

Following his European Tour win in Morocco this year, Molinari is now exempt on the European Tour through 2018 and was happy to be announcing his new management team. He commented: “I’m really pleased to be joining Lagardère Sports – it has an impressive global set up and a great team in Europe who will take care of my logistics and commercial activities. I’m excited for 2018 after the win in 2017, and hope that I can build on that this year.”

Jamie Salmon, Head of European Golf, Lagardère Sports added: “We’re delighted to welcome Edoardo to Lagardère Sports and look forward to working closely with him. His pedigree and profile speaks for itself and with the Ryder Cup heading to Italy in 2022, it is great timing to have one of Italy’s best golfers joining our stable of world class clients.”

Lagardère Sports is a global leader in golf with a diverse business built around talent representation, event management, and brand and property consulting. It has one of the most dynamic rosters of golf player clients – which includes six Major Championship winners and two members of the World Golf Hall of Fame – and is highlighted by Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Brian Harman, Brendan Steele, Brandt Snedeker, and Davis Love III. The agency also manages a number professional golf events around the world, which include the Safeway Open and CareerBuilder Challenge in the U.S., the Nordea Masters in Sweden, the Singapore Open, and the Australian Open.

