Lagardère Sports Signs English Golfer David Horsey

Lagardère Sports has signed a management and commercial representation agreement with English golfer David Horsey. Horsey, who comes from the North West of England, has recorded six professional wins since turning pro in 2007.

Horsey’s notable achievements include two victories on the Challenge Tour in his first full year, as well as winning the Challenge Tour Order of Merit in 2008. Following promotion to the European Tour, his maiden win came in 2010 at the BMW International Open and he followed this by securing further European Tour titles at the Trophee Hassan II (2011), the M2M Russian Open (2014) and the Made in Denmark (2015). He was selected to represent GB&I in the Seve Trophy in 2011, and in 2016 finished in 29th place on the Race to Dubai. He has reached a career high of 77 in the World Rankings.

On signing the contract with Lagardère Sports, Horsey was in high spirits about the next chapter of his career: “I’m delighted to be signing with Lagardère Sports. It’s an exciting period for me in my golf career and it feels great to have an experienced and global management agency behind me. I’m really excited about the future.”

Jamie Salmon, Head of European Golf, Lagardère Sports added: “We’re thrilled to welcome David to the Lagardère Sports team. He’s a proven winner on tour and is a great addition to our golf player management division. We look forward to working with him and celebrating his future successes.”

Lagardère Sports has a dynamic portfolio of golfers that it represents for career management and marketing, including six players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. The agency also manages a number of professional golf events around the world, such as the Safeway Open and Career Builder Challenge in the U.S., the Nordea Masters in Sweden, the Singapore Open and the Australian Open. It also has a dedicated consulting team providing services for brands and properties involved in golf.

