Jonathan Åhgren Becomes Ambassador for Cross Sportswear

Swedish golfing talent Jonathan Åhgren has become Cross Sportswear’s latest ambassador as he returns to competition this week for the start of his 2018/19 season on the Sunshine Tour.

Jonathan who played his rookie season in South Africa in 2016 has quickly become of one of the Tour’s leading players compiling a number of strong performances and outstanding scoring statistics to sit at the forefront of players to watch. His rookie scoring average of 70.52 and an abundant number of top 10 finishes helped propel him to a memorable debut on the European Tour in 2017. This past season Jonathan has continued to perform well recording a number of close calls and finished ranked in the top 6 in both Driving Accuracy and GIR.

Commenting on the new partnership with Cross Sportswear Jonathan stated “I have watched Cross evolve these past few years and am now very proud to be associated directly with the brand. I was immediately attracted to the new Spring Summer Collection and feel Cross is representative of my style both on and off the course, allowing me to play and look my best”.

Cross Sportswear is a Swedish company that was founded in 1986 designing and producing highly functional sportswear for an active lifestyle. Joakim Reuszner, Marketing Manager for Cross Sportswear was enthusiastic toward Jonathan’s signing and stated “Jonathan is one of the fittest and most dedicated athletes I have seen in golf. He has strong ambitions to play more golf on the European Tour and we look forward to helping him perform his best and achieve his goals”.

Jonathan is scheduled to play in this week’s Zanaco Masters in Zambia from April 12-15.

