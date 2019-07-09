Johnson joins stellar cast list for JP McManus Pro-Am

World No.2 Dustin Johnson has become the latest top-10 player to sign up to play in the sixth JP McManus Pro-Am, which takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland from July 6-7, 2020.

Johnson will join a star-studded line up at the exclusive County Clare venue, which already includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Rafa Cabrera-Bello. The tournament will also include a strong cast list of celebrities, with Niall Horan and Mark Wahlberg among those already unveiled in the field.

The Pro-Am takes will be held on the Tom Fazio-redesigned course at Adare Manor, which reopened last year after an extensive refurbishment.

Once again, charitable organisations will benefit from the Pro-Am, with millions raised since the event was first held in 1990. More celebrity and professional announcements will be made in the coming months.