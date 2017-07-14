It’s a Family Affair as Hall Wins Foremost Assistants’ Championship

Ben Hall of Rushcliffe Golf Club shot a superb five under par 67 to win the 2017 Foremost Assistant Professionals’ Championship supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf at The Oxfordshire.

Son of PGA Professional and longstanding Foremost member Chris Hall, Ben carded seven birdies on his way to a one shot victory over South Cerney’s Greg Davies around the testing Oxfordshire layout in challenging conditions.

The event saw 140 Foremost Assistant Professionals travel from all across the U.K. to tee it up for a prize fund of £5,000, with Hall taking home the winner’s cheque of £1,000, as well as a 2018 Srixon staff contract.

“I’ve played the course a few times and I really like it here. It’s a great setup and as assistant professionals we’re really lucky to have an event like this,” said Hall.

“I’ve been playing really nicely and have just run into some good form. I’m really looking forward to getting fitted into the Srixon products and playing with their equipment next year,” continued Hall.

Leslie Hepsworth, President of Srixon Sports Europe, commented, “This has been a great event and extremely well supported. It’s fantastic to give assistants a real tournament feel at a well set up championship course.

“Srixon always appreciates the work assistants do behind the scenes. They are the future of the game, and we’re keen to do all we can to support them in the early stages of their careers.

“I would like to thank Foremost and all my staff for making this event such a success, and of course a big thanks to all participants for making the day the huge success it was,” continued Hepsworth.

Commenting on behalf of Foremost, Managing Director Andy Martin said, “Following the success of the inaugural event last year, we’re delighted to have hosted the Assistants’ Championship again in what is an increasingly important part of our calendar, and it’s been great to again Srixon on board as sponsor.

“The tournament has provided a great opportunity for us to meet the next generation of Foremost members, and we’re thrilled with this year’s entry which has seen 140 assistants taking part.

“The course here at The Oxfordshire was in excellent condition as always, with some mixed weather making scoring tough in the morning and slightly fairer in the afternoon,” continued Martin.

