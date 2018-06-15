ISEKI UK To Sponsor Sam Forgan, Local Professional Golfer

ISEKI UK today announced that it has signed a one-year deal to sponsor local professional golfer Sam Forgan.

Sam, who is based at the well-respected Stowmarket Golf Club in Suffolk, is currently competing on the Euro-Pro tour having narrowly missed out on getting his card for the Challenge Tour last year.

“Hopefully this sponsorship will give me more opportunities and a better chance of getting on the Challenge Tour this coming year” said Sam, commenting on the recent announcement “Working with ISEKI will also be a great learning experience for me and will give me an understanding of the supply side of the golf industry. I am really looking forward to the experience”

David Withers, Managing Director of ISEKI UK, pictured here with Sam was equally excited about the new relationship. “I had the pleasure of meeting Sam and hearing more about his ambitions for the future and we are delighted to be able to help in this way” said Withers, adding “whilst this is good for Sam it is also good for us, Sam travels all-round the country playing golf and will be promoting our wonderful products everywhere he goes……also hoping he might give me a few pointers to improve my swing!!”

ISEKI UK www.iseki.co.uk