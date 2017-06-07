Ian Woosnam OBE confirmed for Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship
Story published at 16:00, Friday, June 2nd, 2017
The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is delighted to confirm that British golfing legend Ian Woosnam OBE will be returning to Nailcote Hall for the 84th edition of the prestigious event.
With more than 50 professional titles to his name worldwide and a famous Masters Tournament Green Jacket in his wardrobe, Ian Woosnam is quite simply one of the most successful European golfers of all time. The Welsh golfer will be joining up with his former Ryder Cup skipper and Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship host Tony Jacklin CBE at the Warwickshire-based course on 8-11 August 2017.
‘Woosie’ will always be remembered for his victory at Augusta National at the 1991 Masters. Starting the last hole of the tournament tied with José María Olazábal and Tom Watson on -11 Woosnam managed a solid par, while the other two players bogeyed and double bogeyed respectively to ensure the Welshman was the one wearing the Green Jacket come the close of play. The victory came at a time when Woosnam surged to the top of the world rankings earlier that season, a position he enjoyed for a total of 50 weeks.
Woosnam said: “I can’t wait to return to the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship, it’s one of my favourite events, I love making the trip to Nailcote Hall every year.
“It looks like it’ll be another strong field of competitors, but I hope I’ll be able to make my mark on the competition.”
Woosnam’s former Ryder Cup Captain and Championship host Tony Jacklin is pleased to see the Welshman back once again: “Woosie is a true legend of the game, he is in the World Golf Hall of Fame and rightly so, we love having him at the Championship as he is a real character and the crowds love to watch him in action.”
Rick Cressman, owner of Nailcote Hall, added: “Nailcote Hall are delighted to be welcoming back a highly-decorated field of pros, including Ian who is one of the biggest stars of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship.”
Since turning professional in 1976, Woosnam has been successful in every decade of his 40-year career and is still at the top of his game today. In his first season on the Senior Tour, Woosnam made history by becoming the only player to win both the European Tour Order of Merit and the European Senior Tour Order of Merit in his career. Another highlight was Woosnam’s captaincy of the 2006 European Ryder Cup team to victory over their American counterparts, winning 18.5-9.5 points at the K Club, Ireland.
The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is managed and promoted by leading brand agency Champions (UK) plc. Champions Managing Director Matthew Hayes commented: “We have been managing and delivering the event for a number of years, and Ian Woosnam returning to this year’s event reflects the ongoing strength of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship.
“The whole team work extremely hard to make the Championship bigger and better each year to ensure we deliver for our spectators, supporters and sponsors, who are so crucial to the success of the event.”
For spectators looking to make the trip to Nailcote Hall in August they can register for free tickets on the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship website at: britishpar3.com/booking/event-ticket/2017.
Just some of the professionals who have taken part in the past include 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, Ian Woosnam OBE, Paul Lawrie OBE, Sam Torrance OBE, Eddie Pepperell, 1993 Ryder Cup star Peter Baker and Andy Sullivan. Also, previously in attendance were 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell, Ryder Cup star Edoardo Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Wolstenholme MBE, Charley Hull, golfing legend Costantino Rocca, Paul Broadhurst and Lee Slattery.
The event also plays host to two Celeb-Am days graced by some of the nation’s best loved TV and sports personalities. Previous attendees include Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson CBE, Peter Schmeichel MBE and Dwight Yorke, former F1 World Champions Damon Hill OBE and Nigel Mansell CBE, as well as British Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert.
Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman, England football superstar Peter Shilton OBE, BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker and Coronation Street legend Bill Roache MBE have joined the event, as well as Ashes winning cricketers Matthew Hoggard MBE and Jonny Bairstow.
Boyband stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, comedian Jasper Carrott OBE, TV presenter Max Rushden and former Strictly dancer James Jordan have also played at Nailcote Hall.
The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is delighted to welcome back title sponsor Farmfoods and event partners Inspirational Magazine, Total Motion, Finest Catch, Champions Celebrity, VPAR Live Golf Scoring, Eagle Tour, Champions After Dinner Speakers and chosen charity for the event Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People. Returning media partner, Sky Sports, will also provide their usual excellent coverage.
For more information about sponsoring or taking part in the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship, please contact Benny Lawrence at Champions (UK) plc on 08453 31 30 31 or 07792 530 020 or email blawrence@championsukplc.com.
Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship http://britishpar3.com/
Nailcote Hall www.nailcotehall.co.uk/
Tags: Champions (UK) plc, Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship, Ian Woosnam, Nailcote Hall, Rick Cressman, Tony JacklinTweet