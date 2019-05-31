Hull Joins TaylorMade Tour Staff

Solheim Cup star Charley Hull has signed joined TaylorMade Golf’s tour staff

Currently 23rd in the world rankings, Hull, who is playing with 13 of the brand’s clubs at this week’s US Women’s Open, said: “It was a very easy decision for me when the opportunity arose to become a TaylorMade staff player. Not only is the equipment second to none, but the service I get from the team there is the best I’ve ever received. It’s cool to be an ambassador alongside so many world class players, and I’m really excited about being part of Team TaylorMade.”

Adrian Rietveld, senior manager at TaylorMade’s tour department, said: “It’s important for a performance brand like TaylorMade to have tour validation for its products. I believe that the signing of Charley Hull is a clear statement that the best in class on the LPGA, LET, PGA, and European Tour have done just that to allow them to play their best at the highest level. We are delighted to start and grow this partnership with Charley, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for adding TaylorMade into the mix to help her achieve her goals.”

Hull’s bag currently features an M5 driver, M6 fairway wood, M6 hybrid, P750 irons, and three Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges.