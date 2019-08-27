Horan confirmed for BMW PGA Pro-Am

Niall Horan will join a host of famous faces when he tees it up in the star-studded Celebrity Pro-Am on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship, the European Tour’s fourth Rolex Series event of 2019.

The Irishman, who is a Wentworth Club member, will take to the fairways of his home club once more as the Celebrity Pro-Am offers golf fans the chance to see some of world golf’s biggest names tee it up alongside stars of stage, screen and sport on September 18.

Horan, who rose to global fame during his time as a member of boyband One Direction, has since become a successful solo artist and his love for golf is no secret.

The 25-year-old has previously caddied for Rory McIlroy in the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest and has helped stage European Challenge Tour tournaments in Northern Ireland in recent years, including last week’s ISPS Handa World Invitational Men | Women, Presented by Modest! Golf Management, which saw men and women play in the same tournament for an equal prize fund for the first time on European soil.

The ‘Slow Hands’ singer will join World Cup-winning cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Ashes winners James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Kevin Pietersen, and Test captain Joe Root in playing in the Pro-Am, which has become a hugely-popular event at the prestigious Surrey club in recent years.

Furthermore, Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nemanja Vidic are also confirmed to play on Wednesday September 18, with Scholes harbouring good memories of last year’s event when he holed out from a bunker on the West Course’s 11th hole.

Horan, who plays off a handicap of ten, said: “It’s a tournament I’ve always gone to. I love playing in the Pro-Am. This is probably my third or fourth time playing in it and I even won it one year.

“I just love it. It’s my home club, I play all my golf there and it’s great to see the course in that shape. We’re going to have an amazing field, especially this year with a few of the boys coming over from America. It’s one of my favourite events on the European Tour.”

Tickets to see Horan in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth on September 18 are on sale now, with prices starting at £15. Click here for more information. For hospitality packages, please click here

European Tour www.europeantour.com