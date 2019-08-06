Greg Norman joins Garmin as Brand Ambassador

Garmin International has announced a new partnership with Greg Norman to be its global brand ambassador.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this strategic relationship and welcome Greg Norman into the Garmin family,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global marketing. “As a globally recognized athlete, an avid outdoorsman and successful entrepreneur, Greg’s winning attitude and adventurous spirit make him a perfect fit for Garmin.”

The Greg Norman for Garmin campaign will highlight Norman’s experiences with golf products such as the Approach S60 golf watch and the Approach Z80 laser rangefinder, as well as the fēnix 5X Plus outdoor smartwatch and the MARQ Collection of modern luxury tool watches.

“Having used many different products over the years, I can say with conviction that Garmin offers the most precise and advanced GPS technology for the course and has truly helped me improve my game,” Norman said. “I wear my Garmin fēnix watch almost every day – it’s sleek, light-weight, and water resistant, so it can go everywhere I go – from the golf course to the boat and beyond. I’m excited to be Garmin’s new ambassador and look forward to sharing their innovative technology with my friends and fans.”

The campaign, which launches this month, will feature Norman promoting Garmin’s GPS-enabled golf products across print, digital, and social media channels.