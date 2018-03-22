Great Win for Goodwin At TGI Golf Team Challenge

Cirencester Golf Club PGA Professional Ed Goodwin led his amateur team to a stunning victory at the 2018 TGI Golf Team Challenge, staged at the Sueno Deluxe Resort, in Turkey.

Team Goodwin, which included Chris Pollard, Deb Organ and Sam Mitchell, shot two rounds of 83 Stableford points to see off 54 other teams to top the leaderboard at the largest pro-am event of its kind in Europe, sponsored by TaylorMade Golf, adidas Golf, PowaKaddy, Maui Jim Sunglasses and YOB Golf.

Two hundred and twenty golfers from across the UK & Ireland travelled to the beautiful Mediterranean coast in Belek, to compete in the popular event, played over Sueno Golf Club’s Pines and Dunes Courses.

Team Goodwin put on a scintillating display of golf over the two days, including a superb closing round from TGI Golf Partner Goodwin, which included seven birdies.

‘Coach’ as he is affectionately known by his team led the way as the team dove tailed to finish with 166 points, two ahead of second placed Team Robertson, led by Pumpherston PGA Professional C with brother Alastair, Robbie Wright and Craig Dalziel.

“We couldn’t quite believe it when we realised we’d won,” said Deb. “It’s so emotional, it still hasn’t sunk in, we’re overwhelmed.”

The team were full of praise for their PGA Professional Ed, who coaches all of them at Cirencester Golf Club.

Sam said: “Coach was superb in the final round, he quietly went about his business with seven birdies. He was phenomenal, he kept us going with little words of encouragement all the way around.”

Goodwin added: “This is the second time I’ve been to this brilliant event and to win it is the icing on the cake. I brought two teams from the club this year, with my assistant playing with the other three members. It’s a great chance to bring some valuable customers away at a quiet time of year and spend some quality time with them.”

This was the ninth year of the TGI Golf Team Challenge, which continues to attract quality PGA Professionals and their teams.

Mike Bradley, PGA Professional at the prestigious Notts (Hollinwell) Golf Club, attended for the first time, with three club members Will Holmes, Nick Jones and David Podesta.

Mike said: “We have been totally blown away by this event, it is without doubt the best pro-am event I have played in. In fact, we’re so blown away we have already booked up again for next year. The organisation, the hotel, the food, the sponsor’s goody bags, there is absolutely nothing to fault.

“With no individual PGA Professional prize there is no additional pressure on us Pros. We can just enjoy the time with our club members.”

Will added: “We are all experienced golf travellers who frequently play in Spain, Portugal and the US and this is easily the best event we have played in, it’s been exceptional.”

The Team Challenge will return in 2019 with a special 10th anniversary event, details of which are being finalised.

Adele McLean, TGI Golf Group Services Manager, who organises the event, said: “The Team Challenge continues to create a unique atmosphere where golf pros and their amateurs compete in the same team for the same prizes, sharing a camaraderie that pulls them closer together. Without doubt this is our best event in the nine years and thanks to our long-term sponsors who have committed to making our 10th anniversary event even better.”

Top picture: Team Goodwin collect the TGI Golf Team Challenge trophy from Sean Brady, TaylorMade Golf’s Custom and Experiential Director. (from left): Ed Goodwin, Sam Mitchell, Sean Brady, Deb Organ & Chris Mitchell

TGI Golf www.tgigolf.com